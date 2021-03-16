Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 11,243 Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Talend by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Talend by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded Talend from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

