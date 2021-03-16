Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Infinera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Infinera by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,239 shares of company stock worth $263,544. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

