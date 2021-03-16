Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

