Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $420,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WGO opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

