Trexquant Investment LP Invests $459,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

