Trexquant Investment LP Has $415,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $111.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

