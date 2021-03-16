Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,786 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of LL opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $766.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.