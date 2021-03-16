Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,847 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIC opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

