Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $230.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.10. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

