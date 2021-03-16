TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNW. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE RNW opened at C$19.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 57.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.68%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

