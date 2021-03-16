TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. Research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

