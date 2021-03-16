Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 171,214 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.30.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.