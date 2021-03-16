Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Holdings Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Total were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Total by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Total by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Total by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Total by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.