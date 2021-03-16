Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,493. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

