Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $57.19 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.22 or 0.00306780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.50 or 0.00454053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00070525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.23 or 0.00552617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 341,968 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.