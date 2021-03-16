Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Short Interest Update

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 11th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TRCH stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 248.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

