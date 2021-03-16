Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

