Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) vs. Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Head-To-Head Review

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

This table compares Tokio Marine and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94% Kemper 8.58% 10.59% 3.22%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tokio Marine and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kemper 0 0 2 1 3.33

Kemper has a consensus target price of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tokio Marine pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kemper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.71 $2.39 billion $3.53 14.44 Kemper $5.04 billion 1.06 $531.10 million $6.27 13.05

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kemper beats Tokio Marine on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.