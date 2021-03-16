Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 179,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,243,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.41.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
