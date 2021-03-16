Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 179,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,243,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

