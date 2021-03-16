Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $189,300.00.
- On Monday, January 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 279,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,681. The firm has a market cap of $617.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atreca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atreca by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
