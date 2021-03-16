Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $189,300.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 279,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,681. The firm has a market cap of $617.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atreca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atreca by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

