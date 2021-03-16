Titan Coin Price Up 67.6% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1,151.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006330 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

