Thunder Token Trading Up 85.9% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 85.9% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $157.25 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00302503 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

