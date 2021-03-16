Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of THBR stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $14.94.
About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.
