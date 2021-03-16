Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THBR stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

