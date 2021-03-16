Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,767. The stock has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

