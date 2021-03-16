The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers’ have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. The company remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, increasing expenses weigh on margin expansion. A low rate environment will weigh on investment results.”

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.63.

NYSE TRV opened at $157.34 on Monday. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average is $131.95.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.