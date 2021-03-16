The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Shyft Group traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 17417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.