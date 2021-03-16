The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stake Lowered by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,140 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group comprises 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.38% of The Shyft Group worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,446. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

