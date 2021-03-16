The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,805,000 after buying an additional 246,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $129.88. 173,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159,304. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

