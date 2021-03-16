The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 627,934 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,958,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 627,934 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,253,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,520,000 after buying an additional 100,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.36. 24,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,719. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

