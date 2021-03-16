The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,672,258 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672,258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $405,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,102. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

