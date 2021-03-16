The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,672,258 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021 // Comments off

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672,258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $405,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,102. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.