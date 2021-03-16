The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $321.17 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570,857 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $321,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

