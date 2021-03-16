The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,923,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $816,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,355,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,184 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,799,898. The company has a market capitalization of $322.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

