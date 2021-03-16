The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 796,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

