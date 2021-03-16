The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $547,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 100,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $81,670,000 after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 295,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $281.61. The company had a trading volume of 132,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $303.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

