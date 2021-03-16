The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $14.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 51.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HA. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.