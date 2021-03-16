The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €16.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.36 ($25.13).

FNTN stock opened at €20.23 ($23.80) on Tuesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.58.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

