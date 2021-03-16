The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.21. 255,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

