The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Buckle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,898. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $241,629. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $43.11.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

