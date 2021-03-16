The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Brink’s were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in The Brink’s by 40.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Brink’s by 9.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

BCO opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

