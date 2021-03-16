The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $265.63 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

