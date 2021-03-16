The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. Moreover, its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. Further, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remains a major near-term concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 163,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

