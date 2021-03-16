The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124,027 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.35% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $132,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

