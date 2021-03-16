Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $707.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

