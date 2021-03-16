Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $326,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after buying an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tesla by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,778,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,254,916,000 after acquiring an additional 87,310 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $694.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604,824. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $760.14 and its 200-day moving average is $594.43. The company has a market cap of $666.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

