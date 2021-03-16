Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Tao Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Tao Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 22.6% of Tao Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tao Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $91,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 287.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after buying an additional 54,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $698.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $760.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

