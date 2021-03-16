Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. Tenaris reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

TS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 67,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

