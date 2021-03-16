Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Hemant Taneja Sells 72,549 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total transaction of $14,386,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $201.24 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day moving average of $218.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

