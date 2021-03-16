Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,165 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $2,829,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

