Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,474 shares of company stock valued at $743,807. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

