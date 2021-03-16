Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,539 shares of company stock worth $913,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

